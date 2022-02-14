World Share

'I'm staying here for the people' Canada's Freedom Truckers dig in

CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/ck9GtMF46zA Trucking protesters in Ottawa are showing no signs of leaving anytime soon. The so-called Freedom Convoy began in January as a protest against vaccine requirements for lorry drivers travelling across the border into the United States but it's become more than that, with some demanding an end to all COVID restrictions and the end to Justin Trudeau's government.