Oil prices jump to seven-year highs on supply jitters
04:01
BizTech
Oil prices have hit their highest level in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and EU sanctions. This would in turn disrupt exports from Russia -- the world's top producer -- in a market that's already very tight. For more on this, we spoke to Yousef Alshammari, who is the CEO of CMarkits. #OilPrices #UkraineRussia #RussiaSanctions
February 14, 2022
