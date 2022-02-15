February 15, 2022
03:05
Afghan economy in crisis since Taliban takeover
It's been six months since the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took control of the country. The group, officially known as the Islamic Emirate, has not been recognised by a single foreign government. It's been shut-off from international banking and funding, which the previous administration relied on to pay public salaries and keep the economy afloat. Soraya Lennie has this report from Kabul.
