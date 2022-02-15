POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gold price surges to eight-month high on Ukraine-Russia tensions
02:42
BizTech
Gold price surges to eight-month high on Ukraine-Russia tensions
Mounting tensions between Russia, Ukraine and its allies continue to spook investors away from equity markets, in search of safe havens. That's driven gold prices to their highest level in eight months. Oil prices are hovering near their highest level in eight years, as investors worry about potential sanctions against Russia, one of the world's largest exporters of fuel. Craig Erlam is a senior market analyst at OANDA. He told us which sectors are likely to feel most of the impact. #UkraineRussia #GoldPrice #StockMarkets
February 15, 2022
