Türkiye, UAE Sign Multiple Agreements During President Erdogan’s Visit

After years of strained ties, Türkiye and the UAE have seen relations improve dramatically over the past several months. And that was on full display on Monday, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi, his first visit to the gulf state in nearly a decade. Topping President Erdogan's meeting with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, was the growing economic partnership between Türkiye and the UAE. The two leaders oversaw the signing of 13 agreements, covering everything from trade, defence, health, and climate change. Also touched on were the security challenges facing the region. Guests: Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Medeniyet University Sinem Cengiz Political Analyst
February 15, 2022
