Ukraine’s Unity Day: Is NATO Taking Russia’s Security Concerns Seriously?
February 16 was the day the US predicted Russia might invade Ukraine. That didn't happen. Instead, Ukrainians marked the date with displays of patriotism for a ‘Day of Unity’. Instead of invading, Russia says its forces are returning to their bases after completing their military exercises. But both the NATO Secretary General speaking in Brussels and US President Joe Biden say they don’t believe Russia's unprecedented troop build up is truly backing down. But is the West taking any of Moscow's concerns about NATO expansion into consideration? Guests: Viacheslav Matuzov Former Russian diplomat Mark Kimmitt Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Political and Military Affairs Greg Simons Associate Professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University
February 16, 2022
