Progress reported on reviving 2015 agreement that Trump left
Progress reported on reviving 2015 agreement that Trump left
Iran is a step closer to striking a deal with western powers aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. It was nixed three years ago by former US President Donald Trump who claimed, without evidence, that Iran wasn't complying with the terms of the agreement. Tehran also began to withdraw a year later. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, the coming days will be crucial to bringing the sides back together.
February 17, 2022
