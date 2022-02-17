POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine 'very high'
02:55
World
The warnings are increasing from the US of a Russian invasion of its neighbour Ukraine. President Joe Biden says Moscow could be on the brink of an incursion and maybe looking for a pretext to launch its troops. NATO chiefs have also voiced similar concerns after Ukraine said pro-Russian forces had shelled a kindergarten, in what he called a “big provocation”. Moscow denies all the reports which it calls baseless and meanwhile has given a response to western proposals to end this crisis. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
February 17, 2022
