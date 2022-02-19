World Share

Insiders say Germany failing to fight far-right

Two years ago, nine young people with migrant backgrounds were killed in a far-right terror attack in the German city of Hanau. Since then, the government has launched several initiatives against racism. But with extreme right-wingers sitting in parliament, infiltrating the military and further arming themselves, insiders say committees alone are not enough to fight the far-right threat. Sibel Karkus spoke to a former neo-Nazi and has this report.