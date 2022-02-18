POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dow Jones suffers its worst day of the year amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine
04:08
BizTech
Dow Jones suffers its worst day of the year amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine
Asian markets are under pressure after the US warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day of 2022. It lost 600 points in its biggest daily drop since the end of November. The pan-European Stoxx 600 also ended down 0.75%, with leisure and travel stocks leading losses For more on this, we are joined by Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. #UkraineRussia #DownJones #MarketTurmoil
February 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?