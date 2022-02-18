POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just2Degrees: Are Cryptocurrencies Making the Climate Crisis Worse?
TRT World’s programme focuses on the climate crisis affecting every human on the planet. In this month’s episode we examine how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are a menace to the environment by using more energy than some countries. As massive storms become more frequent and occur over increasingly greater areas, we’ll bring you a report from Cuba, whose emergency response procedures save thousands of lives each year. We’ll take you to Antarctica with a group of scientists learning about global heating by studying the slowly disappearing ‘Doomsday Glacier’. And we pose the question: how can we stop farting cows from polluting the atmosphere? We chat to a professor whose ideas are helping us all breathe easier. Guests: Johannes Sedlmeir Researcher on Applications of Blockchain Technology Maggie Gill Chairperson, Scottish Science Advisory Council
February 18, 2022
