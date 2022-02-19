POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Playback: Kidnapping cases on the rise in Lebanon as economic crisis worsens
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. Amid fears of a possible Russian invasion, Ukraine comes together for a day of unity. It's been six months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. We have a special report from inside the country on the changes that have happened, and their impact on the people. And as the economic crisis deepens in Lebanon, authorities are now facing a new threat.
February 19, 2022
