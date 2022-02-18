World Share

Can AU-EU Summit renew Africa’s Relationship with Europe?

The European Union and African Union are keen to portray their ties as a 'partnership between equals'. And as leaders from the two continents met at the EU-AU Summit in Brussels, there was plenty of positive rhetoric and financial pledges. But the legacy of European colonialism in Africa casts a long shadow. Former imperial powers have long been accused of taking a paternalistic, patronising attitude towards African nations. How much does Europe's troubled past complicate Africa’s modern-day struggle for peace and prosperity? Guests: Yeah Samake Former Malian Ambassador and Presidential Candidate Nabila Ramdani French Algerian Journalist Alex Vines Director of the Africa Program at Chatham House