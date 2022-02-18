POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Have Türkiye’s Ties With NATO Evolved Since Joining 70 Years Ago?
14:29
World
1952 was a crucial turning point for Türkiye. The country was fighting alongside the US in the Korean War and it was also the year it joined the NATO military alliance. One of its earliest members, Türkiye provided the western bloc with a strong foothold to contain Soviet expansion. And since joining, Türkiye has been actively involved in almost every major NATO mission. But that partnership hasn't always gone both ways. Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Ankara has criticized some NATO members for not acknowledging security threats facing Türkiye. The growing crisis over Ukraine has also exposed long simmering divisions within the alliance. Guests: Mustafa Aydin Professor at Kadir Has University Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director of the European Neighbourhood Council
February 18, 2022
