POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has Germany done enough to tackle the far-right?
06:56
World
Has Germany done enough to tackle the far-right?
It’s been two years since Germany was struck by one of its worst ever terror attacks, when a far-right gunman in Hanau shot dead nine people, including four Turks. Critics believe Germany may still be underestimating the threat of underground racist networks, as it did with the neo-Nazi NSU which went on a murdering spree in the 2000s. Berlin is also criticised for not cracking down tough enough on the far-right. So where do things stand at the moment? #NeoNazis #HanauAttack #Germany
February 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?