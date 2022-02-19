POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US convinced Russia will invade Ukraine in coming days
02:50
World
US convinced Russia will invade Ukraine in coming days
Russia denies any accusations of plans to invade Ukraine but troops surrounding Ukraine from Belarus to the Black Sea have raised alarm. In his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to stop provocations and repeated his requests for security guarantees. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US has reasons to believe that Moscow will invade Ukraine in the coming days. Our correspondent Muttalip Erdogan has the latest from Washington.
February 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?