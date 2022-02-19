POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye has played a leading role in NATO for the past 70 years
03:24
World
The Russia-Ukraine stand-off has highlighted one of the world's most important military alliances. It's been 70 years since Türkiye became a member of NATO, and in that time, the country has played an important role in the military alliance. Helin SarIı Ertem joins us live from Istanbul. She is an Associate Professor of International Relations at the Istanbul Medeniyet University.
February 19, 2022
