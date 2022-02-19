POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least nine dead as worst storm in decades sweeps across Europe
01:38
World
At least nine dead as worst storm in decades sweeps across Europe
Storm Eunice is being blamed for the deaths of at least nine people after it ripped across parts of northern Europe. The monster storm brought fierce winds, strong enough to down trees and rip homes apart. In the UK, hundreds of thousands of people are still without power and travel across the continent has been brought to a halt. While the worst of the storm seems to have passed, authorities say the danger isn't over. Liz Maddock reports.
February 19, 2022
