Daunte Wright's killer sentenced to two years in prison
Daunte Wright's killer sentenced to two years in prison
In the United States, a police officer has been sentenced to two years in jail for killing a black man during a traffic stop. Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright in April, after mistakenly firing her gun, saying she thought she was holding her taser. Prosecutors initially sought a longer sentence, but the judge ruled against, saying there weren't 'aggravating factors' to justify it. Joseph Haynes Davis has more.
February 19, 2022
