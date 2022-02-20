World Share

Germany honours victims of 2020 Hanau far-right terror attack

In Febrauary 2020, a far right extremist shot nine young people with migration backgrounds in the west Germany city of Hanau. It was the deadliest racist attack in post-war Germany. The government has since admitted that right-wing extremism is the country's biggest security risk, but has been slow in taking concrete action. Two years on, survivors say they expect the new government to bring change. Sibel Karkus has more from Hanau. #HanauAttack #FarRight #Germany