TRT World witnesses escalation of shelling, gunfire on front line
TRT World has filmed this exclusive footage of explosions in the Donbass region Saturday night. There has been a significant escalation of activity on the front lines of eastern Ukraine over the last several days. Two Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and four others injured. This separatist-controlled area is where tensions are highest, and Saturday saw nearly 2,000 ceasefire violations. Separatists are preparing for an attack by government forces, while Kiev says this region is where false flag operations are being planned as a pre-text for a Russian invasion. #UkraineConflict #DonbassRegion #Russia
February 20, 2022
