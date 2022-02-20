POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia begins electricity production at its controversial dam
02:16
World
Ethiopia begins electricity production at its controversial dam
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated the project, which has caused long-standing diplomatic tensions with Sudan and Egypt. Construction of the dam began in 2011, and while Addis Ababa sees the project as crucial for its economic growth, Egypt and Sudan fear the dam will reduce the flow of water to their countries. Advisor on Constitution Building and Governance at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, Adem Kassie Abebe joins us from The Hague to discuss the implications of the project.
February 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?