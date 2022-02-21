POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan and potential Iran nuclear deal
04:10
BizTech
Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan and potential Iran nuclear deal
Oil prices are falling on a plan for US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement he had pitched to both leaders a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe", and the White House responded that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened." For more on this, we spoke to Naeem Aslam; Chief Market Analyst at AvaTrade. #OilPrices #UkraineRussia #UkraineCrisis
February 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?