POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Entry of Russian troops into separatist region sparks UN outcry
03:05
World
Entry of Russian troops into separatist region sparks UN outcry
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, prompting an outcry from Western leaders. The areas of Donetsk and Luhansk have seen fighting between Moscow-backed separatists and the Ukrainian military for 8 years, and the separatists have declared themselves breakaway regions. Now, Putin has begun what he calls a "peacekeeping operation" in eastern Ukraine. But Washington says that's not enough to trigger the full set of severe sanctions it promised to levy on Moscow if it mounted an invasion. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
February 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?