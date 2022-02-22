POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK PM Boris Johnson announces end to legal COVID-19 restrictions
UK PM Boris Johnson announces end to legal COVID-19 restrictions
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the lifting of all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England. He said society had to learn to live with the virus, and pointed to the success of the vaccination programme, and the milder effects of the Omicron variant. But he warned measures would be re-imposed if a more dangerous strain emerged. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
February 22, 2022
