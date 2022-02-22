BizTech Share

Oil prices surge as crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates

Oil prices are surging as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates. According to analysts, the price of oil could spike to $110 a barrel if the crisis worsens further, given that the market is already facing supply chain disruptions. Oil prices have been very volatile in the past few months. Russia was the largest supplier of natural gas and oil to the European Union last year, and crude prices have rallied more than 80% since the beginning of 2021. For more, we spoke to Han Tan; Chief Market Analyst at Exinity Group. #OilPrices #RussiaUkraine #StockMarkets