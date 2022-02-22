POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Is There Global Appetite to Take on Russia?
The die has been cast. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his military into the Donbass. Much of what happens next, depends on diplomatic manoeuvring in the UN Security Council and America's willingness to push forward with stricter sanctions on Russia. Europe will choose to act from a position of strength – one where its energy security needs are fulfilled in a manner that is independent of Russian influence. What Moscow chooses to do next, will be the real test for the US-led Western coalition. Guests: Joe Siracusa Professor of Security and Diplomacy at Curtin University Mark Kimmitt Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Aura Sabadus Journalist and Energy Market Analyst
February 22, 2022
