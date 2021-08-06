POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK scientists attempt to revive near-extinct flat oysters | MoneyTalks
Overfishing and pollution have decimated the natural marine habitat of the waters around the UK and driven the native species of oysters to the brink of extinction. Now, some scientists are trying to give the molluscs a new lease on life. If they succeed, they could not only save the species, but also rescue a sinking industry. Mobin Nasir reports. #Shellfish #Overfishing #Pollution
August 6, 2021
