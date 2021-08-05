World Share

Would sanctions on Lebanese leaders help to resolve its crisis?

The port explosion in Beirut only multiplied Lebanon’s existing problems. Almost half the population now lives below the poverty line. Yet the EU is talking of sanctions and not aid. Is this the right way to get squabbling politicians in line and the country back from the brink? Karim Bitar Director of the Institute of Political Science Carmen Geha European Council of Foreign Relations Luna Safwan Journalist