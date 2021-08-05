World Share

Will Raisi Be Able To Change Iran's Fortunes?

Ebrahim Raisi's ascent to Iran's presidency was not straightforward. In 2017, he lost the presidential race to Hassan Rouhani, who he just replaced. And his win in June this year had been mired in controversy with thousands boycotting the election in protest. But now that he is the new president of Iran, Raisi has said he will bring an end to the US sanctions that have crippled the country’s economy. Will it be possible as tense relations continue with Washington? Guests: Negar Mortazavi Journalist and Columnist for The Independent Mohammad Marandi Professor at University of Tehran Shai Franklin Senior Fellow at The Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute