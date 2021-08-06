BizTech Share

French court rules health pass is constitutional | Money Talks

From Monday, anyone in France going to a restaurant, hospital or taking a long-distance train journey will have to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative. The country is one of several implementing or considering vaccine passports as part of a transition out of pandemic lockdowns. Many companies are also insisting their staff are vaccinated before returning to the office, and some are even offering cash incentives. Sarah Morice takes a look at vaccine passport programmes around the world. For more on this, we spoke to Dr Bharat Pankhania who's a Senior Clinical Lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School. He joins us now from Cornwall in the UK. #HealthPass #VaccinePassports #Pandemic