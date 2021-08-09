POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Architecture Festival | The Suicide Squad | Female Force: Selena
25:40
World
On this episode of Showcase; World Architecture Festival Shortlist 00:02 Paul Finch, Programme Director of World Architecture Festival 02:20 Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' 09:11 Brigitte Xie: The 4-year-old piano prodigy 10:27 Shortcuts 11:57 Female Force: Selena 13:56 Rihanna's become the wealthiest female musician in the world 15:12 The Suicide Squad 16:31 ELEKTROIZOLASYON: Unknown Parameter Extro-Record 19:38 #WorldArchitectureFestival #TheSuicideSquad #BillieEilish
August 9, 2021
