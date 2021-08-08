At least eight missing as Dixie Fire rages in northern California

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least eight people have been reported missing as wildfires burn their way through Northern California. Five of the missing are from the town of Greenville. The historic mining community was the center of the 19th-century gold rush - but is now a charred shell. The Dixie Fire has destroyed more than 1700 square kilometers of land, since it erupted in mid-July - an area larger than New York City. Ediz Tiyansan reports.
August 8, 2021
