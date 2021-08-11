BizTech Share

Saudi Aramco Q2 profit surges 288% to $25.5B as prices rise | Money Talks

A recovery in global demand and spiking international prices helped oil giant Saudi Aramco triple its profits in the second quarter. Despite the jump in earnings, it doled out around $19 billion in dividends, which is similar to its payouts in recent quarters. Some analysts are calling on the company to raise dividends, but as Mobin Nasir reports, Aramco's got other plans for spending its cash. #SaudiAramco #OilPrices #BrentCrude