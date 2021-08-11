POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global vaccination campaigns boost BioNTech's earnings | Money Talks
08:19
BizTech
Global vaccination campaigns boost BioNTech's earnings | Money Talks
BioNTech swung to a massive profit in the second quarter. The German drug maker is set to deliver millions more of its pioneering coronavirus vaccine in the coming months, and it's lifted its sales forecast for the full year. That's as the global market for COVID-19 vaccines is expected to top 70 billion dollars, with giants BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna on course to take the lion's share. We got more on this story from Ranjit Thomas in Raleigh, North Carolina. He's a Managing Partner at Spice Capital Advisors and has written extensively about Biontech. #GlobalVaccinations #BioNTech #Pfizer
August 11, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?