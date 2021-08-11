World Share

Climate change: Time to ditch coal?

Think diesel, think deforestation, think agriculture - all major contributors to pollution and hence climate change. But how many these days mention coal? As the latest UN conference on global warming approaches, why are so many countries unwilling to address what’s arguably the biggest culprit there is? Guests: Joanna Pandera CEO at Forum Energii Leo Roberts Research Manager, E3G Alison Doig Climate Change Consultant Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.