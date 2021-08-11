POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese-built dam displaces Cambodian community after flood | Money Talks
Chinese-built dam displaces Cambodian community after flood | Money Talks
A Chinese-built dam in Cambodia has been condemned for its damaging impact on the environment. A state-owned company built it as part of China's massive Belt and Road infrastructure initiative on a major tributary of the Mekong River. But Human Rights Watch says its effects extend far beyond the environment. The rights group says the Lower Sesan 2 Dam has flooded 300 square kilometres of land, disrupted fish migrations in the Mekong and displaced around 5-thousand people. #Cambodia #China #LowerSesan2Dam
August 11, 2021
