Video-sharing platform overtakes Facebook in downloads | Money Talks
08:25
BizTech
Facebook is facing the biggest challenge to its dominance yet. The social media giant's various apps have lost their spot as the world's most downloaded programmes to Generation Z's new favourite, TikTok. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the Chinese platform is just getting started. We spoke to tech analyst Daniel Ives in New York. He's the managing director at Wedbush Securities. #Facebook #TikTok #Downloads
August 11, 2021
