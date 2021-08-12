World Share

Pentagon says there is 'no question' about Taliban advancing

Taliban continues to seize huge swaths of territory across the country. In just the last week, the militant group's taken a quarter of the provincial capitals. US officials report a #Taliban military takeover is all but likely, with intelligence suggesting the fall of Kabul could happen within 90 days. As Kilmeny Duchardt reports, the Biden administration is now asking why the Afghan government isn't defending its sovereignty when it has the power to do so