Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona amid league salary limits | Money Talks
We go now to one of the most stunning moves in football history. Lionel Messi has left Barcelona to play for Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentinian is regarded as one of the best to get on a pitch, and his arrival promises to result in more wins and money for his new club. For more on this 'Messi' break-up, we spoke to Kieran Maguire. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool and joins us from Brighton in the UK. #LionelMessi #Barcelona #PSG
August 12, 2021
