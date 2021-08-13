POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US employers hike wages, improve benefits to attract workers | Money Talks
06:26
BizTech
US employers hike wages, improve benefits to attract workers | Money Talks
Now to the US, where employers are finding creative ways to attract new workers, and keep current ones from quitting. That's because people who lost work during the pandemic are refusing to return to low-paying jobs, resulting in a record number of vacancies in the world's largest economy. While it threatens to derail the economic recovery, employees are finally getting gains they've sought for years. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Mickey Levy. He's the chief US and Asia economist at Berenberg Capital Markets. #USjobsnumbers #EconomicRecovery #Vacancies
August 13, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?