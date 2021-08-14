POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Playback: Animal survivors of one of Turkey’s worst wildfires
26:00
World
Playback- where we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. Code red for humanity - The UN panel on climate change issues a dire warning... We take a look at some of the animal survivors of Turkey's worst wildfires in living memory... Friday marks 30 years since the first ever webpage went live. We look at how the internet has revolutionised the world... And it's sayonara to the Tokyo Games as the Summer Olympics are handed over to France.
August 14, 2021
