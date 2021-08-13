World Share

Are Social Restrictions the Way Forward to Discourage Vaccine Hesitancy?

In the UK, France, and Germany, anti-vaxxers are protesting against the issuance of COVID-19 vaccine passes to access places. While there have been no such protests in Turkey so far, the country still has a chunk of population unsure about the safety of vaccines. In order to encourage vaccinations and reach the 70 percent mass immunity target, Turkish authorities are considering to produce proof of vaccine as a mandatory requirement to enter certain spaces. Strait Talk’s Ludovica Brignola reports.