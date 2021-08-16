POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gazans demand investigation into Israel's May offensive
03:18
World
Gazans demand investigation into Israel's May offensive
The latest Israeli offensive on Gaza ended two and a half months ago, but the grief remains fresh for those who lost friends and relatives. Hundreds of civilians were killed, and human rights groups say the attacks could amount to war crimes. One of the first strikes took place in Beit Hanoun and killed eight people. The Israeli army couldn't prove military targets were in the area and the survivors are demanding an investigation. #GazaAttacks
August 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?