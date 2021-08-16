POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What Role Can Pakistan Play in Afghanistan’s Stability?
25:50
World
The Taliban has declared the war in Afghanistan over 20 years after the US invasion of the country. Hours after the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, saying his decision was made to prevent bloodshed. The group is calling for peaceful international relations. Strait Talk sits with Pakistani President Arif Alvi to discuss what Pakistan can do to bring stability to neighbouring Afghanistan.
August 16, 2021
