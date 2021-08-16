POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What's Ahead for Afghanistan Under the Taliban?
The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan faster than anybody could have anticipated. Last night, the Taliban were seen inside the Afghan presidential palace, which in effect signalled the end of the Ashraf Ghani-led administration's control over the country. There is chaos and panic across cities. How will Afghanistan under a new Taliban government take shape? Will the promises of peace and protection for all citizens be realised? Guests: Mohammad Daoud Sultanzoy Former Afghan Presidential Advisor and Candidate David Sedney Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Afghanistan Imtiaz Gul Author and the founder of the Centre for Research and Security Studies Shahram Akbarzadeh Research
August 16, 2021
