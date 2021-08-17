BizTech Share

US has little to show for high price tag of Afghan mission | Money Talks

The speed of the Taliban take over of Afghanistan has shocked the international community. In Washington, there's been condemnation from both sides of the political divide over the Biden administration's decision to stick with an August 31st deadline to withdraw US troops. The Taliban had taken advantage of the vacuum left by departing troops, sweeping through Afghanistan in a mere matter of weeks. Natasha Hussain reports. Let's bring in Torek Farhadi again from Geneva. #BidenAdministration #Taliban #Afghanistan