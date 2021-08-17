August 17, 2021
02:31
02:31
Iranians worried over controversial social media bill
Iran’s parliament is reviewing a controversial bill that would further restrict the use of the internet. Lawmakers say the legislation aims to protect users and their rights. There are about 94 million internet devices in use among the country’s more than 80 million people. And although the exact terms of the proposed law remain unclear, many users are concerned it will limit their freedom of expression. #Iran
