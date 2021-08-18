POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Croatia Plans To Put Nikola Tesla on Future Euro Coins
08:16
World
Croatia Plans To Put Nikola Tesla on Future Euro Coins
Croatia’s planned Eurozone entry date draws near and the country expects to introduce the Euro by 2023. Plans to put Nikola Tesla on the future coins has sparked debate between Serbs and Croats over Tesla’s national identity. Across The Balkans’ Mirna Brekalo reports from Zagreb. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 18, 2021
