Turkey hosts 15th International Defence Industry Fair | Money Talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip has hailed the country's growing defence industry. The president was speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Defence Industry Fair. The four-day event will showcase military products from over 1200 companies from 53 countries. Turkey has strengthened its position in the international market with over 500 domestic companies participating in this year's fair. Erdogan has praised local manufacturers, saying the country's producers have managed to overcome the challenges caused by global suppliers which left the country's borders at risk. #Turkey #Defence #NationalSecurity